Odisha CM Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Garment Manufacturers, Exporters

Bhubaneswar: As a follow-up to the continuing efforts to increase outreach to the prospective investors in NCR through a series of G2B Meetings, a delegation of seven prominent garment manufacturers and exporters from Delhi NCR, as a part of the Noida Garment Cluster recently met with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of comprehensive support and facilitation and welcomed them to be a part of the Odisha growth story

The delegation comprised Meenu Creations represented by Mr Anil and Mr Aman Peshawari, Pooja International with Mr Rajat Kumar, BL International with Mr Deepak and Mr Siddharth Agarwal, Sonu Exim with Mr Anuj Goel, Lakshita with Mr Suneet Kharbanda, Fine Lines with Mr Rohit Agarwal, and Rainbow Fabart with Mr Rajeev and Mr Ishaan Mehta, expressed their appreciation and proposed to set up a apparel cluster spread across 100 acres in Khordha.

This initiative will employ around 10,000 people in the state and aid in the overall economic growth of the state.