IND Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa reach 256/5, with a lead of 11 runs as bad light ends Day 2

On the second day of the first Test of the two-match series of Freedom Trophy in Centurion, South Africa scored 256 for 5 in their first innings against India in Men’s Cricket.

Today, India resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 208 for 8 and were all out for 245 runs. K L Rahul played a remarkable inning and scored 101 runs.

South Africa had won the toss and elected to field first yesterday.