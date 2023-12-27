Former Deputy Director Of Textbook Press Convicted In DA Case; Get 2-Yr RI

Bhubaneswar: A former Deputy Director of Textbook Press in Bhubaneswar has been convicted for possessing Disproportionate Assets (DA) worth Rs. 10,37,965.

The Special Court in Bhubaneswar sentenced P.K. Chhotray to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 2 lakhs for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988.

In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would be subjected to an additional 6 months of RI, the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance had earlier charge-sheeted Chhotray, and following his conviction, they will now move the competent authority to stop his pension.