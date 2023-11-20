Odisha CM Inaugurates 3 Affordable Housing Projects In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated three affordable housing projects for the slum dwellers and poor people in Bhubaneswar.

These projects are – Affordable housing in Buddha Vihar Chandrasekharpur, a Slum Redevelopment Project in Satyanagar Shantipalli (Keshari Residency) and an Affordable Housing Project in Subudhipur (Barunei Enclave).

After inaugurating all these projects, the Chief Minister handed over the keys of the new houses to the beneficiaries. A total of 1,722 beneficiaries have got houses in these 3 projects. All these projects have been built by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the dwellers of Basti areas have an important contribution to the development of the city. The Chief Minister said that he is very happy to provide new houses and good houses to the poor people.

Chief Minister visited Buddha Vihar at Chandrashekharpur and inaugurated the affordable housing project. The project is a 5-storey building built on 12 acres of land under the ‘Housing for All’ program in urban areas.

820 houses have been completed and are being given to the beneficiaries. A total of 2,600 houses will be built in total for economically weaker sections in this project.

Similarly, a total of 1,300 houses are being constructed in Satyanagar Shantipali under the In Situ Slum Redevelopment Project.

This is the first project aimed at the transformation of slum areas in the Bhubaneswar Town Center District (BTCD) area. 560 houses have been constructed and allotted to the beneficiaries.

342 houses have been constructed and allotted to the beneficiaries under the affordable housing project in Subudhipur. Drinking water supply, drainage system, sewerage system, street lighting, shops, library, reading room, dispensary etc. have been completed for all these projects.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Mr. V.K. Pandian was present. Among others, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Usha Devi, Minister SSEPD Ashok Panda, MLAs from Bhubaneswar, Ananta Narayan Jena, Sushant Rout, Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor, Chief Secretary, P.K. Jena, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials of BMC, BDA, Housing and Urban Development Department were present at both the events.