Mitchell Marsh slammed for resting feet on the World Cup trophy

After a remarkable World Cup win against India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins posted several pictures including his memorable day out with his prized possession at the Atal Pedestrian Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront.

However, an image featuring Mitchell Marsh has now sparked outrage across the Internet. In the picture, Marsh is seen resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, which many termed ‘disrespectful’. The team got called out for being “arrogant” after Marsh’s picture resting his feet on the trophy went viral on social media.

The picture seems to have been clicked inside the Australian team’s hotel room after they thrashed India by six wickets in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As the image of Marsh went viral, several users castigated the all-rounder as well the Australian team for “lack of culture”.