Keonjhar: 5 Arrested Over Elephant Cub’s Death In Electrocution

Keonjhar: The forest department has arrested 5 people in connection with the death of a baby elephant due to electrocution in Mundasahi village near Padang Beat under Telkoi Range, Bimala Section.

The age of the dead baby elephant is estimated to be 5 to 6 years. The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday around 10 pm.

As there are agricultural fields near the forest, the accused persons had installed electric wires all around to keep wild animals away from the farmlands. The preliminary investigation revealed that the baby elephant died due to contact with the electric wire laid near the farmlands.

Shiva Munda, Daniel Munda, Dipu Munda, Anil Munda and Purna Munda of Nilapasi Mundasahi have been arrested. The forest department has seized electric wires and poles used to lay the electric wires in the farmlands.

On Sunday morning, some villagers found the carcass of the elephant cub in the forest near Mundasahi of the Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar. On intimation, the Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot and sent the carcass for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, the forest dept today apprehended five accused persons.