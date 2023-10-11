Odisha Chief Secy Lays Emphasis on Densification of Mangroves, Massive Palm Tree Plantation

Bhubaneswar: The 3rd meeting of State Executive Committee (SEC) of Disaster Management constituted under the Odisha Disaster Management Act-2005 & Rules, 2010 for the year 2023-24 has been held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

Chief Secretary PK Jena emphasised the procurement of Search & Rescue Equipment, accessories and Vehicles for Odisha Fire & Emergency Services after being approved by the SEC. An amount of Rs. 159, 02, 19,356 has already been released against the proposal of Rs. 240,33,51,108. The Home Department has been requested to go ahead with the procurement process for the balance eligible amount to be released.

Giving importance to Mangroves helping in building coastal resilience as effective natural safeguards against cyclones, the Chief Secretary emphasised its densification. Similarly, he has also advised to have a massive palm tree plantation drive to prevent lightning deaths. He advised the A&FE Department, Forest, Ent. & CC department to take up more and more Palm tree plantations in all areas, basically districts prone to lightning.

The fund position of SDRMF as of 1st April 2023 was 3765.74 Crore and the total Corpus of SDRMF including Central and State Shares was Rs. 2358.00 Crore. Availability of funds in State Disaster Risk Management Fund for 2023-24 SDMF & SDRF total amounts to 5158.14 Cr. Under capacity building Funds a total amount of Rs. 813.653 Cr. has been released to FE&CC, H &UD, Home, PR &DW & OSDMA. 344.579 Crore has been released to different departments for Capacity Building. 331.411 Crore has been released to different departments under SDMF. Department/district-wise Utilization certificates received out of funds released from SDRF/ SDRMF/ NDRF/ NDRMF were discussed in detail.

Rs.13032.263 Lakh has been released towards Natural Calamities to districts, FE&CC Department, H&UD, PR & DW department and Disaster Management Authority. Mitigation proposals received for funding out of SDMF/ NDMF were discussed. Works Department has submitted a proposal of Rs. 8,128.98 Lakh for the construction of 8 nos of flood Resilient Roads in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Sambalpur and Kalahandi District.

An amount of Rs.52,80,175 for FY 2023-24 has been released against the proposal of Rs. 84,26,675 by Forest, Envt & CC department for casuarina plantation in Berhampura PRF- 95 ha and Pitisal PRF-50 ha.

OSDMA has placed a non-structural Lightning mitigation proposal for implementation of a Lightning alert/forecast system in collaboration with Earth Network and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune through SATARK App for three years (2023-24, 2024-25 & 2025-26) @ Rs. 50.00 lakh per annum plus taxes & other charges as applicable.

OSDMA has submitted a proposal of Rs. 13,21,200 for implementation of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Ready (IOTR) Programmes in 24 identified Tsunami-prone Villages of 6 Coastal districts for obtaining the Tsunami Ready Certification from IOC-UNESCO including organizing an Orientation Programme on Tsunami for key stakeholders of the Tsunami Prone Urban Local Bodies i.e Puri, Konark, Gopalpur and Paradip.

This year, OSDMA will organize Disaster Preparedness Day on 29th October 2023 at Rabindra Mandap. A Mini Marathon will be organized in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Services Department to create mass awareness among the general public on disaster management.

OSDMA has proposed to conduct 40 FAMEx/CAP programmes by ODRAF and 60 by Fire Services (Total) in the calendar year starting from 15th Nov-2023 to 31st Dec-2024 requiring a sum of Rs. 50, 000,00/- (@50,000X100 programmes) out of SDRF Capacity Building Fund.

In the meeting Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Smt. Anu Garg, ACS-Revenue & Forest, Envt & CC SRC Satyabrata Sahu, DG, Fire& ES Dr. Sudhansu Sarangi, Principal Secy RD, I&PR Sanjay Kumar Singh, ADG, L& Order and other committee members participated in the meeting.