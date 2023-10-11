India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Facilitate Return Of Stranded Citizens From War-Hit Israel

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Indian government has launched “Operation Ajay” to facilitate the return of stranded citizens in Israel who wish to return home.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar posted, “Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad.”

Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023

The Indian Embassy in Israel has emailed the first lot of “registered Indian citizens” for the flight back to India on Thursday, the Embassy posted on X.

The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights.@MEAIndia https://t.co/Qz4ieVd5l4 — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

“The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights,” the Embassy posted on X.

The Indian Embassy in Israel is running a 24-hour helpline to help fellow citizens and has urged the people to follow the security advisories by remaining calm and vigilant.

The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories. 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact:

Tel +972-35226748

Tel +972-543278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in pic.twitter.com/Y7HehsaJOf — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

As the conflict with Hamas entered the fifth day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader MK Benny Gantz, who also served as head of the army and defence minister, reached an agreement to form an “emergency government”.

According to reports, Gantz will join the Israel government and be a part of the country’s war cabinet— a small forum of ministers who are tasked with shaping Israel’s strategy in the war with Hamas.

At least 3,000 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict that started after militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.