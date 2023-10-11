Enterprise Odisha-2023 Conference In Jharsuguda from 15-17 Dec;  Boost For Local Entrepreneurs

Bhubaneswar: Enterprise Odisha-2023 will be organized to advance industrialization and entrepreneurship in the state. For the first time, this conference will be organized for entrepreneurs in Jharsuguda district of Western Odisha.

It will be attended by many investors, diplomats, chief executives of various industrial establishments, manufacturers and distributors from abroad. The conference will be held in Jharsuguda district from December 15 to 17.

A meeting has been held in the conference hall of Kharavela Bhawan. Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Tripathy said, there are many possibilities to take the state forward in the field of industrialization. Farmers in rural areas are now mainly moving towards small and medium enterprises, which will help the state to gain international reputation in the future. The conference will mainly help the tribal and women entrepreneurs.

The three-day conference will be organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Many industries will participate in the exhibition. In addition, local and potential entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to participate in this exhibition and local residents can enjoy watching the exhibition.

A steering committee will be formed to prepare the general outline of the conference and exhibition. Western Odisha Development Council has expressed its interest to involve itself in this committee.

In today’s meeting Mr. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries Department and Mr. B. S. Poonia, MD Ipicolwere present while other members of CII were also present.