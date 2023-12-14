NUA ODISHA Initiative Takes Flight; 17 Trainees Embark on Aviation Training in Kochi

Bhubaneswar: In a significant stride towards skill development, under (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha) NUA ODISHA initiative, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha has sent 17 aspiring individuals to Kochi, Kerala for Airport Ground Handling Training at Bird Academy.

The comprehensive training program spans 270 days, encompassing 90 days of theoretical instruction followed by 180 days of on-the-job training (OJT). The selection process chose 17 candidates through a meticulous interview and personal testing conducted by experts from Bird Academy at Bhubaneswar.

Under NUA Odisha program Skill Development is to cover all expenses related to training, lodging, boarding, and travel for these trainees. Furthermore, Bird Academy has committed to play a crucial role in facilitating placements for the individuals trained in this specialized aviation job role.

This initiative not only signifies a commitment to skill development but also underscores the state government’s dedication to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for the youth of Odisha to soar to new heights in the aviation sector.

NUA Odisha aims to skill at least one lakh youth in emerging trades annually over the next three years. Youth will be offered high-quality training to enhance employability along with industry linkages.