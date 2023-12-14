A Century-Old Issue Resolved In 100 Days! Odisha CM Distributes Land Pattas To Displaced Families

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today resolved the long-standing land acquisition problem of the displaced people of different parts of the state and distributed land leases (pattas) to them.

With this, a milestone has been achieved in the administrative history of Odisha, as the land issue of displaced people pending for 100 years problem was solved in just 100 days as part of the 5T Transformation initiative.

People of Lakhanpur tehsil of Jharsuguda district have been facing various problems for years due to land issues. After 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian’s visit on August 20, the settlement process was intensified. The survey was started for their 18 revenue villages. Out of these, 866 families of 7 villages have been surveyed and land leases have been distributed. The remaining 11 villages are being surveyed. Soon 1339 families of these 11 villages will get land pattas.

Similarly, the land of 22 villages in Sorda Tehsil of Ganjam District was recorded in the name of the Water Resources Department in 1983. Today, the land of 17 villages has gone to the revenue department and their settlement is going on. Out of these, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has distributed Homestead Pattas to 962 people and Land Patta to 700 people.

Addressing the local people and stakeholders in the program organized through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, “I have always made sincere efforts to solve the problems of the common people. Your happiness is my greatest achievement.”

The Chief Minister said that by getting the land lease, you can avail of various government welfare schemes. He said that in the first phase of this year in Ganjam district, 20,000 beneficiaries were given Grama Kantha Pattas. The Chief Minister announced that 18,000 more beneficiaries will get Grama Kantha Pattas soon.

The Chief Minister also said that he felt very happy that the people of Lakhanpur and Sorda tehsils have gotten rid of their land problems. Chief Minister said that I respect your sacrifice for development.

Highlighting the problem-solving process, CM Naveen said that on my instructions, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman went to your area and met you and discussed your problems. Then he informed me about your problem. Common people’s interest is most important to me. So, keeping in mind your interest, we decided to solve it as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Jharsuguda on August 20 and Ganjam district on August 26 and 27 and discussed various problems of the local people and the problems of the displaced people. After discussions in this regard with the Chief Minister, it was decided to immediately survey and grant leases to all these lands.

On this occasion, Pandian said that the interests of the common people are paramount. Due to the sincere efforts of the Chief Minister, the problems of many years have been solved.

Participating in the program in Lakhanpur, Labour Minister Sarada Naik described the land issue resolution as a historic step.

Among others, Ms. Pramila Bisoi, Member of Parliament of Aska, Jharsuguda MLA Alka Mohanty and Sorda MLA Purunchandra Swain gave keynote speeches and praised the Chief Minister’s initiative.