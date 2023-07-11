NIA Raids 13 Places In Jammu And Kashmir In Terror Conspiracy Case

Srinagar: In a terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in South Kashmir.

The NIA has been conducting searches in connection to a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace. Till now 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been searched.

According to NIA, proscribed terrorist organisations, as part of a larger conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence, were planning to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)and small arms. The terror organisation also took help from local youth and overground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The probe agency is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights terrorism. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from states.