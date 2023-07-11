Odisha train tragedy: 2 accused apply for bail, CBI granted further 4-day remand of 3 accused

Bhubaneswar: While Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three railway officials in connection with the triple train collision in Odisha last month, two accused – Section Engineer (signal) Arun Mahanta, Section Engineer, Mohammed Amir Khan has now applied for bail.

Meanwhile, after the end of the five-day remand of the three accused in Bahanaga train accident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought another five-day remand of the trio. Subsequently, the court allowed the central probe agency to take the accused into remand for four more days.

Besides, the accused – Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar have been forwarded to court after completion of their remand.

The crash on June 2 involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed more than 290 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

A high-level investigation by the Commission of Rail Safety (CRS) revealed that the lack of vigilance by several staff members and lapses by signalling and telecommunications departments at multiple levels caused the accident.