OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva as he comes to Pankaj Tripathi’s rescue

Mumbai: The teaser of OMG 2 is out now. OMG 2 is a social comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film’s teaser released on Tuesday morning and it begins with a voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi. He says that the “existence of God is determined by people’s belief or disbelief in him.” Then a throwback montage of the previous installment plays out. Pankaj Tripathi adds, “God never discriminates between the people that he created,” citing the example of Paresh Rawal’s OMG character Kanji Lalji Mehta (who was an atheist). Pankaj Tripathi plays a character named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an ardent believer, who navigates through the tribulations of life. Akshay Kumar (who plays the role of God) tries to help him.

Meanwhile, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar simply wrote this on Instagram while sharing the film’s teaser, “Rakh vishwas (keep faith). OMG 2 Teaser out now. OMG 2 in theatres on August 11.”

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s 2012 film OMG – Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.