Miscreants Loot Cash From Donation Box At Maa Sarala Temple In Jagatsingpur

Jagatsinghpur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke a donation box at Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsingpur district and looted cash over lakhs from it.

The incident came to light after the temple priests found the locks of the donation box broken in the morning. The looted amount is estimated to be lakhs of rupees.

On receiving information about the theft, the Kanakpur police reached the temple and started an investigation based on footage captured by the CCTV cameras at the temple. The police have detained two persons suspected of being involved in the theft.