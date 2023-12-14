“The trailer-teaser of Dunki is just 10%,” Says Vikram Kochhar

From Dunki Drop 1 to Dunki Drop 4 The Trailer, the audience witnessed the endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. This has indeed left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts to watch more of this heartwarming tale. With its ensemble star cast, the director is touted to bring a story that will touch the hearts of millions. However, what we have seen yet is just 10% of what Dunki is all about, and Vikram Kochhar, playing the role of Buggu in the film was seen expressing more about the film.

Recently during an interview, Vikram Kochhar aka Buggu was seen giving us a wider glimpse into the world of Dunki. He said, “This is the story which has been very prevalent, very significant, very true story that has been narrated. There are many stories of the characters in the film that are very relatable. And it’s all true, there is nothing that we have shown in the film, that doesn’t happen, it happens. The trailer teaser of Dunki that you have seen is nothing, it’s just 10%”. It’s a very touching story, very emotional and funny as well. You will see very new kinds of jokes. Members are going to have fun because many memes are going to come out of it. This kind of story has been talked about a bit less but such an important topic has never been touched. I think Shah Rukh sir, makes things simple for you. It doesn’t feel like you are working with such a big superstar or a person with a kind aura, that he has, not like it’s not there but that doesn’t affect you. I think the kind of understanding that Raju sir has for the cinema medium, it’s rare to find.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.