KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence On Marrying Malaika Arora

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating a few years ago, and in 2019, they made their romance public on Instagram. The eighth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, which debuted on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, had Arjun discussing the backlash he received for his relationship with Malaika. Further, Arjun addressed the question of whether or not the constant discussion of their age gap affected their relationship. While Arjun is 38 years old, Malaika celebrated her 50th birthday this year.

‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ host Karan Joha wanted to know if Arjun and Malaika were planning to go to the next step in their relationship. Arjun told Karan, “I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes.”

Arjun added, “I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable happy space.”

KJo also asked Arjun whether he is impacted when trolls age shame his relationship with Malaika Arora. Arjun responded, “There’s no person that’s not being affected, it’s about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they’re trying to get your attention. Then I realised I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes.”

A few months ago, rumors started circulating that Arjun and Malaika broke up after dating for almost five years. To put an end to the speculation, Arjun celebrated his ladylove’s birthday by posting an Instagram snapshot of the two of them together in an affectionate pose.