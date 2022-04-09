Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Azad Market: Five Injured

New Delhi: As many as five persons were injured after a massive fire broke out in three hardware shops in the national capital during the small hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the Fire department official received a call about a fire at 4.20 a.m. at shop no 391-392, Azad Market Shivaji Road, near Pul Bangash metro station in north Delhi after which 19 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

The main building where the fire broke out had collapsed where there were some small cans of paint, tripal, etc. Incidentally, in a welding shop nearby, a cylinder blast also took place, leading to minor injuries to five people.

The fire department said no injuries have been reported. Legal action is being initiated against Shop No-391,392 Azad Market Shivaji Road, Delhi.