Man Meets Watery Grave In Ganjam

Ganjam: A man met with a watery grave in a pond in Pattapur locality of Ganjam district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Sahoo (50) from Erendra village under Pattapur police limits in the district.

According to reports, the incident took place while Raju had gone to take a bath in the pond when he accidentally slipped into the deep water and drowned.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Following the incident, a pal of gloom descended in the village.