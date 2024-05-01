5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Bomb Squads Rushed, Students Sent Home

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning received bomb threats via email. The schools have started sending students back home as a precautionary measure.

List of schools that received the bomb threat

Delhi Public School (Dwarka)

Sanskriti School

Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, east Delhi

Delhi Public School (Noida)

Delhi Public School (RK Puram)

Delhi Public School (Vasant Kunj)

Delhi Public School (Greater Noida)

All five schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.