DPS Dwarka, Amity, several other Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats

Delhi: At least eight schools in different parts of Delhi-NCR, including several campuses of Delhi Public School, Amity and Mother Mary’s, received emails threatening a bomb attack on Wednesday morning. As a precaution, the schools are being evacuated, and the Delhi Police are conducting a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

A bomb detection unit, bomb disposal team, and team from the Delhi Fire Service have been mobilised to the schools, where they are conducting a search operation.

“Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that Mayur Vihar’s Mother Mary’s, Amity Saket and Pushp Vihar, DPS Noida, Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, and Sanskriti schools also received similar threats.

“Initial investigation shows that since yesterday, emails have been sent to many places, and it seems to follow the same pattern, Delhi Police said.