Pakistan Assembly adjourned, debate on no-trust vote against Imran Khan to begin at 1 pm

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday told the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the Supreme Court and said that the Opposition will oust the “selected” prime minister by adopting a lawful and constitutional procedure.

He made the statement minutes after Pakistan’s Parliament started its crucial session to take up a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with a landmark Supreme Court order. Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am sharp, said the house should hold a discussion about the “foreign conspiracy” hatched against the PTI government. However, his suggestion was met with loud protesting chants from opposition members.

Sharif, 70, called on the speaker to conduct proceedings in accordance with the court’s directives, stating that parliament would be writing history today.

“Today, parliament is going to defeat a selected prime minister in a constitutional manner,” he declared.