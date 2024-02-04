Maoist Dead, Jawan Injured In Exchange Of Fire In Kandhamal

L

Phulbani: A Maoist is suspected to have been killed, while a DVF jawan sustained bullet injuries in exchange of fire between the security forces and the extremists in Kamberikia forest under Baliguda police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday.

As per reports, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra had received information regarding the presence of Maoists at a camp in the forest, where they were planning to attack the security forces.

Acting on the tip-off, a search operation was carried out by the jawans in the forest, during which the Maoists opened fire at the security forces in the evening.

Subsequently, an exchange of fire ensured as the DVF jawans retaliated.