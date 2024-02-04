Bengaluru, Pune still among top 10 congested cities

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has “bettered” its traffic situation by five ranks on the TomTom Traffic Index, dropping to the sixth position among the top world cities in terms of the average travel time per 10 km in 2023. The IT city had ranked second in 2022.

While the average time taken to cover 10 km was 29 minutes 10 seconds in 2022, last year Bengaluru improved its time by a full minute to register 28 minutes 10 seconds for every 10 km.

Bengaluru is closely followed by another Indian city, Pune, in seventh position, the same as the year before. While it took vehicles in Pune 27 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 km on average in 2022, it took them another 30 seconds extra to cover the same distance in 2023.

In terms of the level of congestion, however, Bengaluru ranks second, while Pune ranks sixth, their respective scores being 63% and 57%. Thanks to its congestion, those in Bengaluru lost 132 hours (five and a half days) in 2023, while those in Pune lost 128 hours (five and a quarter days) stuck in traffic.

While rush-hour traffic crawled at 18 kmph in Bengaluru in 2023, those in Pune commuted slightly faster, at 19 kmph.

Like 2022, in 2023 too, London occupied the top position among the world’s cities, with average travel time for 10 km being 37 minutes and 20 seconds. In 2022, the time taken for the same distance was 36 minutes and 20 seconds.

The other major congested cities in the world are Dublin (Ireland), Toronto (Canada), Milan (Italy), Lima (Peru), Bucharest (Romania), Manila (Philippines), Brussels (Belgium), Bangkok (Thailand), Mexico City (Mexico), Jakarta (Indonesia), Istanbul (Turkey), Bordeaux (France), and Paris (France).

Among Indian cities, capital New Delhi (21 mins 40 secs) ranks 44th while financial capital Mumbai (21 mins 20 secs) is in 54th position based on the average travel time per 10 km parameter.