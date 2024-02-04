Biden Wins South Carolina Primary As He Readies For Reelection In US Polls 

Washington: US President Joe Biden has smoothly won the South Carolina primary – the first officialy sactioned race of the Democratic party’s nomination season, as he readies for his reelection in the upcoming presidential polls, Reuters reported. The crucial votion was being closely wathed amid concern abouy his popularity especially among Black voters.

Biden’s campaign said: “In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency.

“Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again,” the statement added.

Last week, Biden said, “The truth is I wouldn’t be here without the Democratic voters of South Carolina, and that’s a fact. He said, “So, I want to start with a very simple message: From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Despite facing low approval ratings, Biden has solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. His competitors include Dean Phillips, a member of the House of Representatives, and Marianne Williamson, a self-help author. Additionally, Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has declared himself an Independent, attracting attention from both conservatives and liberals.

The Democratic Party altered its primaries schedule for this election cycle, opting to begin with South Carolina instead of the traditional first states of Iowa and New Hampshire. South Carolina played a pivotal role in Biden’s 2020 campaign, as his decisive victory there overshadowed earlier results and propelled him towards securing the nomination and ultimately the presidency.

Biden’s victory in South Carolina signals the beginning of his journey towards securing renomination and potentially a second term in office.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump is expected to be Biden’s primary opponent, unless legal proceedings against him result in conviction and imprisonment. Alternatively, Nikki Haley, the Indian American Republican politician and former governor of South Carolina, could pose a challenge to Trump if she garners enough support from Republican voters in the remaining primaries.