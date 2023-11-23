Man killed as sand laden tractor overturns in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A man was killed when the tractor he was driving overturned near Bangiriposhi in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place at Pathuri under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj. The deceased has been identified as Rabin dehury who hails from Pathuri.

According to sources, on Thursday, Rabin had gone to bring sand to the illegal sand mine. There, he lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and the vehicle turned turtle.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead.