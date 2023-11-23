Dunki Drop 2 – Lutt Putt Gaya’s sweet melody wins hearts, garners 30 million views

Dunki Drop 2 – Lutt Putt Gaya is the new melody of love that is ruling the hearts of the audience. Bringing back the innocence of love in a song that is bound to be n your playlist.

Garnering 30 million views in just 24 hours, the first song from the film has indeed come as an absolute treat for the audiences who have been eagerly looking forward to seeing more of the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani.

The loved song left fans with a lot of curiosity around the film and their favourite superstar SRK, and it was certainly witnessed on the #AskSrk session conducted post the launch , where the fans were seen expressing their love for the song to the superstar.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)



</>