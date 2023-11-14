Man dies in Jumbo attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack in a forest patch under Champua range of Keonjhar district.

The deceased man has been identified as Narad Munda of Basira Gadha Sahi.

According to sources, Basira went to nearby forest today morning when the elephant attack took place.

Spotting the body, the villagers informed to the Forest ranger of Champua, Akshay Chhatria about this. He reached at the spot and called the police. The police then seized the dead body and sent to the Champua medical for post mortem.

It is worth mentioning that, a herd of elephant has been attacking the villagers in the kaliprasad reserve forest under Champua block since last 12 days. Also they destroy the crops in the evening time. The villagers live with fear of elephant attack.

The locals have demanded to solve this problem before the forest department as soon as possible.