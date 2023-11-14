Train parked at coaching depot of Puri railway station catches fire

Puri: A fire broke out in the coaching depot of Puri railway station on Tuesday. One coach of the train was reportedly gutted in this mishap.

According to sources, the train was present in the depot for cleaning purposes when people noticed smoke billowing out of the coach. Within few minutes, the whole area was covered with smokes.

On being informed, fire department reached the spot and launch an operation to douse the inferno.

Due to this fire mishap, the entire coach was reportedly damaged. However nobody was injured.

While the exact reason of this unfortunate incident is unclear, it is being suspected that electrical short circuit might have caused the fire break out.