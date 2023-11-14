Badshah Reacts To Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has reacted to the rumours of dating actor Mrunal Thakur. The rapper put all the speculations to rest by sharing a hilarious message on social media.

The rumours of Badshah and Mrunal dating started doing the rounds after a video from Shilpa’s Diwali party went viral. In the video, the rapper and the actress were seen holding each other’s hands while leaving the party. The video was shared on Reddit by a user who wrote, “Mrunal and Badshah yesterday at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?”

The rapper reacted to the rumours by sharing a note on Instagram stories.

Badshah wrote: “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai” followed by laughing emojis.

Mrunal has yet to comment on the topic.

Earlier, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actor had also shared pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Badshah and the actor are seen posing with the host Shilpa Shetty.