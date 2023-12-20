Man Dies After Drowning In River In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A man was killed after drowning in the Bhaskel river in Jharigaon village under Bakadabeda panchayat in Nabarangpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Thabir Bhadra (45), son of Lalit Bhadra of Tendakaguda village in the district.

As per reports, the man reportedly drowned in the river while he had gone to attend a call of nature in that area. The body has been fished out by the fire brigades.

On receiving information, the Umerkote police reached the spot and seized the body. The body then sent to the Community Health Centre, Umerkote for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village after his death.