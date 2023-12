Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia poet Ashutosh Parida will receive the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection ‘Aprastuta Mrutyu’

The Sahitya Akademi has announced his name for the prestigious literary honour.

The Akademi has announced the awards for 24 Indian languages for 2023. Parida has been selected to receive the award in Odia language.