Rahul Gandhi denies sharing mimicry clip on V-P, says it stays on his phone

New Delhi: Rejecting claims that he shared the mimicry clip on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the video which he took “remains on his phone”.

Questioning “who disrespected and how,” Gandhi said, “… “…MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it…Nobody has said anything…150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry)…,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.