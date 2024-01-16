Man Critical As Bike Dashes Into Car In Koraput

Koraput: A bike rider sustained critical injuries as the bike he was riding crashed into a car on Nandapur road near Semiliguda in Koraput district.

The victim has been identified as Raghu Kural (28) of Badabadinga village under Rajput panchayat of Semiliguda block.

As per reports, the road mishap occurred while Raghu was returning home from Semiliguda. A car coming from Nandapur Rani Duduma hit his bike on the road. As a result, Raghu fell from his bike and sustained serious injuries.

Locals rushed him to the Koraput District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. On intimation, police reached the scene and initiated a probe into the matter.