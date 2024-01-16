‘Kanguva’ s Ferocious Second Look Out Now!

The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating promo teaser of the film on the special occasion of the star’s birthday.

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Today the makers unveiled the much-awaited second look of Suriya from the film with a striking poster. The poster is nothing less than terrific material. We get to see both the looks of Suriya and they are jointly terrific. Suriya’s charismatic screen presence and powerful eyes enthralled the fans to a greater magnitude. The expectations are building strongly for this biggie with every promotional material.

The World of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. The work of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Suriya recently finished his part of the shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani as the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Another star cast of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.