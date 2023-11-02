Mahanga double murder case: Orissa HC stays any coercive action against MLA Pratap Jena

Cuttack: In a brief relief for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pratap Jena, the Orissa High Court on Thursday stayed any coercive action against him proceeded by the Salipur JMFC court in the Mahanga double murder case. The case has been listed for the next hearing on December 19.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur had taken cognisance of offenses against Jena as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case in its September 25 order. After going through the statements of the complainant, witnesses, and other available materials on record, the court ordered a prima facie case punishable for the offences under sections 302, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code to be made against accused Jena.

On the same day, Jena filed a petition in the High Court challenging the cognisance order by the JMFC court urging the court to quash it. He even requested the High Court to put an immediate stay on the proceedings by the JMFC court.Hearing the case, the High Court provided interim relief to Jena and stayed the coercive action by the JMFC court for the time being. Feeling the importance of the case, the HC called for all the records pertaining to the case from the JMFC.