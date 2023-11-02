PM Modi selects hand-painted Kalash by artist from Odisha for Amrit Kalash Yatra

Bhubaneswar : In a remarkable tribute to Odisha’s rich artistic legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has selected a hand-painted Kalash crafted by renowned Odia artist, Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty, to kickstart the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra,’ an integral part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan.”

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ is a nationwide initiative undertaken to honor the sacrifices of our immortal martyrs. Soil from the birthplaces of these martyrs is collected in Amrit Kalash, and this sacred soil is being transported to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. A poignant tribute, the ‘Amrit Vatika,’ featuring a blend of soil and plants from 7,500 urns nationwide, will be established near the National War Memorial.

The hand-painted Kalash, a symbol of artistic excellence, was meticulously crafted by Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty, an accomplished artist and Joint Director at KIIT University. Daughter of the esteemed Dr. Bijoy Ku Mohanty, a revered Odia Professor, and Littérateur, and Smt. Renubala Mohanty, Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty is a gold medalist in LLM from National Law School Bangalore. Her passion for painting has earned recognition at national exhibitions held in prestigious venues like the National Modern Art Galleries and India Habitat Centre.

Prime Minister Modi personally selected the Kalash painted by Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty from among thousands presented to his office, marking a historic moment for Odisha’s art community.

This recognition not only celebrates Dr. Mohanty’s exceptional talent but also shines a spotlight on Odisha’s vibrant artistic heritage. As the nation pays homage to its martyrs, it also acknowledges the immense contribution of Odisha’s artists to India’s cultural tapestry.