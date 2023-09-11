Low pressure over BoB in 72 hours

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal adjoining Myanmar Coast in middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours.

As per the IMD, Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to occur over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and there will be a decrease thereafter.

A fresh spell of rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh from September 13, IMD’s bulletin read.