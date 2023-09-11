African Leaders Hail G20 Decision To Include African Union

Johannesburg: Several African leaders have welcomed the unanimous decision by the G20 countries at a summit hosted by India to admit the African Union (AU) as its 21st member.

“Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he embraced Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, and invited him to join the proceedings at the summit in New Delhi.

African leaders affirmed Modi’s view in their reactions to how the inclusion of the Africa as the 21st member of the G20, which the AU had been requesting for several years now, would boost the continent’s efforts to have a more effective voice in addressing global challenges.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, which is the AU’s secretariat and undertakes the day-to-day activities of the Union, welcomed the bloc’s entry into the G20 as a full member.

This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favour of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the previous chair of the AU, was among the first African leaders to share the decision announced by Modi.

“We are delighted that the #G20 has accepted the @AfricanUnion as a member of the #G20. Global reconstruction in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, sustainable societies,” Ramaphosa said in a post on X.

“Developing economies are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis. As African and other developing economy countries, we face the task of meeting our climate commitments in the midst of significant developmental challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment,” Ramaphosa added.

Ramaphosa said that climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production and resource scarcity are challenges that can only be addressed collectively and with a great deal of solidarity.

“South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development. This must be supported by the concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development,” Ramaphosa said.

Kenya’s President Willaim Ruto also welcomed the African Union’s inclusion in the G20.

Ruto said the participation of the AU in G20 would give the African continent a greater voice, visibility, and influence on the global stage.