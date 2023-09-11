‘Important Trip’: Rishi Sunak Posts After Attending India’s G20

New Delhi: A day after attending the G20 Summit held in India, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a video calling his visit to India an “important trip”. Sunak took to X and posted a video in which he shared glimpses of his visit to India, including his Akshardham temple visit and the G20. In the video, the UK PM can be heard speaking about global issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the people.

“An important trip to India for the G20, delivering for the UK on the world stage,” Sunak wrote on X.

An important trip to India for the G20, delivering for the UK on the world stage 🇬🇧 👇 pic.twitter.com/H3MvrCJ7zg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 11, 2023

“Global issues matter, they impact all of us. We saw that during the Covid and we have seen the devastating consequences of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, both on the Ukrainian people and the rise in global energy prices. We are under no illusion, these issues can’t be solved in isolation. Isolation is a policy that Vladimir Putin has chosen, ripping up the black sea grain deal which has provided a lifeline for millions. Putin was not at the G20 to face the world but we were. Working with our allies and partners from around the world to address some of the biggest challenges that we face. Stabilising the global economy, isolating Putin, and strengthening our international relationships and by doing that delivering jobs, growth, and security to the British public that they expect from their Prime Minister,” Sunak said in the video.