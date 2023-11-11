Low pressure likely to form over BoB on Nov 15

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area over the south-eastern and adjoining south-western Bay of Bengal is likely to form around November 15, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Under its influence, coastal Odisha and some parts of the interior Odisha may experience rainfall activities after November 16.

Bhubaneswar MeT Centre Chief, HR Biswas said, “Dry weather is likely to prevail over all the districts of Odisha for the next five days, till November 15. After that, there are chances of rain in coastal Odisha and adjoining interior areas around November 16.”