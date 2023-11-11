Millet song featuring PM Modi gets Grammy nomination

New Delhi: A song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech called ‘Abundance In Millets’ has been nominated for the Grammy awards under ‘Best Global Music Performance’. The song by Falu and Gaurav Shah features parts of a speech by the Prime Minister which he gave while inaugurating the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in March this year.

PM Modi, while addressing the event in Delhi, had said, “I am glad that today, as the world is celebrating ‘International Millet Year’, India is leading this campaign.” He had also added that with the efforts of the farmers and citizens, ‘Shree Anna’ will add a “new dimension to the prosperity of India and the world”.

This part of the Prime Minister’s speech was included in the song by Falu and Gaurav Shah.

Six other songs were nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category.

Falu Shah has been nominated for the Grammy Award multiple times and won it in 2022 for ‘Best Children’s Album’ for her album ‘A Colorful World’. Her husband, Gaurav, has also worked with her on projects before and the two were part of her band called ‘Foras Road’.