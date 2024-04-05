Leopard Skin Seized Near Narla Railway Station, Two Arrested

Bhawanipatna: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday seized a leopard skin near Narla Railway Station in Kalahandi district and arrested two men in this connection.

The accused were identified as Chakra Benal (45) of Talbora village and Purna Chandra Bag (39) of Patang Pada village in the district.

On the basis of reliable information regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products, the STF team conducted raid near the railway station with the help of Kalahandi police in the morning.

During search, the skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of possession of the leopard skin.

The two were apprehended and produced before a local court. A case has been registered against the duo while further probe was underway.

The skin will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for biological examination.