Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik Friday appointed Monideepa Sarkhel as Working President of Biju Sramika Samukhya with immediate effect.

“Naveen Patnaik, President Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint Monideepa Sarkhel as Working President, Biju Sramika Samukhya with immediate effect”, BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das said in a statement.