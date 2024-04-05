Former Odisha MP Rabi Narayan Pani Resigns From BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former MP Rabi Narayan Pani today resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He sent a resignation letter in this regard to Manmohan Samal, BJP State President.

“Of late, I have understood that there is no place of ethics and principle in the present day of politics. Any Tom Dick and Harry is being given all sort of power and responsibility by you people by overlooking senior and sincere people like us who are forced to sit idle like silent spectators,” Pani said in the letter.

“Hence, I prefer to resign from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” he concluded.