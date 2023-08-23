Leaders Unite To Hail ISRO As Chandrayaan-3 Scripts History

New Delhi: As India marked a giant leap in its space programmes after Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down successfully on the Moon’s South Pole, political leaders lauded the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully conducting the country’s third lunar mission.

As scheduled, the Vikram lander module carrying the Pragyan rover made a soft touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday evening at 6.04 pm.

“Another giant leap for humanity! Chandrayaan’s triumphant landing is a testament to human ingenuity and exploration spirit. Congratulations to the brilliant minds behind this incredible achievement,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to the 140 crore Indians,” posted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail ISRO. Hail our nation’s magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! Our scientists have testified the country’s scientific and technological progress. India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications,” wrote West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“A historic day for India as Chandrayaan3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South Pole of Moon. Landing on the uncharted part of our celestial neighbour is remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind. Congratulate the scientists of ISRO and entire scientific community who were a part of this well executed Lunar Mission,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” posted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted outside Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, former ISRO chief G. Madhavan Nair said that the last 20 minutes of descending from the lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface would be the most challenging moment for the mission.

“Everybody is anxiously looking forward to this great event. As far as the Indian space program is concerned, it is going to be the most significant milestone for planetary exploration…The last 20 minutes of descending from the lunar orbit to the lunar surface are going to be the most challenging moment in the history of this mission,” G. Madhavan Nair said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

With this achievement, India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.