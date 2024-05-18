Sundar Pichai’s advice to Indian software engineers amid rise of AI

California: Varun Mayya took to YouTube to share the 10-minute-long interview. “Wow, what an honour! I got to sit down with Sundar Pichai at Google I/O for an exclusive podcast! We dive into the incredible advancements in AI and how India is poised to ride this exciting wave of innovation. Plus some more interesting insights!” he wrote.

At one point during his interview, Mayya says to Pichai, “I don’t know if you know this, but there is an entire industry in India built to help young Indians crack the FAANG interviews”. He adds that many students, despite being “smart”, are not focusing more on the fundamentals. He then asks Pichai how he would advise budding software engineers to get out of the “competitive exam” mindset and prepare themselves for the future.

In his reply, Pichai says, “Real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way.” He then uses the iconic motor scene from Aamir Khan’s film 3 Idiots to explain the difference between knowing something and understanding it.

“You have to understand the technology in a deeper way. If you do, you can transition, you can do things,” Pichai says, adding that he always encourages people to do this.

In the interview, they also speak about AI in the Indian market, wrapper startups, and creative adoption of artificial intelligence.