Sambalpur-Talcher Doubling Project Completed

Sambalpur: The construction work for the Super Critical Doubling work of the Sambalpur-Talcher line has been completed today. A.M.Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sambalpur City – Sambalpur section(6.10km) in Sambalpur Division on 23.08.2023.

Chowdhary inspected safety-related aspects like overhead equipment, Signal and Telecommunication equipment, Railway track etc. and also conducted a speed trial between Sambalpur City – and Sambalpur stations. After doubling & electrification of this section, will further facilitate the smooth running of trains. Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh, Chief Administrative Officer(Con), East Coast Railway, Shri P. Sreenivas and other senior officials from ECoR Headquarters & Sambalpur Division also accompanied during the inspection.

This has been possible due to a consistent review of project works by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. General Manager Manoj Sharma advised concerned officials to focus on the speedy completion of various project works along with Super Critical Doubling projects like Talcher and Sambalpur Doubling.

Vaishnaw is giving priority to the Development of the Railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going on in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly. Talcher and Sambalpur Doubling Work will boost the economy of the region and will provide hassle-free train operations between vital rail lines connecting Western Odisha with Coastal Odisha.

Doubling Work in Sambalpur- Talcher Super Critical (168.21 Kms) project was included in 2011-12 and the final Sanction was given in 2018. This is a supercritical and important coal route between Talcher and Brajarajnagar. The train traffic movement from Coastal Odisha to Western Odisha will be easier and will avoid bottleneck constraints in Sambalpur area.