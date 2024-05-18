Odisha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling On May 20 For Five Lok Sabha, 35 Assembly Seats

Bhubaneswar: After the conclusion of the first four phases of Lok Sabha polls, the country is now gearing up for the fifth phase to be held on May 20. In this phase, polling will take place on 49 seats across six states and two union territories.

Apart from the 5 Lok Sabha seats for which 40 candidates will be contesting, polling will be there for 35 Assembly seats for which 265 candidates (224 male, 41 female) are in the fray, informed Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Dhal.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha constituencies, five are from Odisha namely Bargarh, Sundargarh (ST), Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska. It may be noted that along with the five Lok Sabha seats.

The state is of immense significance for political parties with an overall 21 Lok Sabha seats in its kitty.

The electoral landscape in Bargarh is set for a triangular contest with Pradeep Purohit from BJP, Sanjay Bhoi from Congress and Parineeta Mishra of BJD. Bolangir will witness a clash between Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the BJP, Manoj Mishra of Congress, and Surendra Singh Bhoi from the BJD.

In Sundargarh (ST), BJD’s Dilip Tirkey is pitted against Jual Oram of BJP and Janardan Dehury from Congress.

Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi of the BJP will face Congress’ Amir Chand Nayak and BJD’s Achyuta Samanta in Kandhamal. In Aska, BJD’s Ranjita Sahu and BJP’s Anita Subhadarshani will engage in a fierce electoral battle.