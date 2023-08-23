Odisha CM Congratulates ISRO Scientists As Chandrayaan-3 Makes Historical Soft-Landing On Lunar Surface

Bhubaneswar: As the Vikram Lander module of Chandrayaan 3 successfully made a soft landing on Moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the scientists of ISRO and the entire scientific community who were a part of India’s third Lunar Mission.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Odisha CM wrote, “A historic day for #India as #Chandrayaan3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South Pole of #Moon. Landing on the uncharted part of our celestial neighbour is remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind. Congratulate the scientists of @isro and entire scientific community who were a part of this well executed #LunarMission.”

Chandrayaan-3 has landed softly on the Moon’s south pole, making India the first country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon at 6:04 pm IST on August 23, 2023.